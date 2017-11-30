مستشفى الملك فهد التخصصي بالدمام يعلن توفر وظائف شاغرة

صراحة – محمد المحسن : أعلن مستشفى الملك فهد التخصصي بالدمام عبر موقعه الإلكتروني (بوابة التوظيف) عن توفر وظائف شاغرة في المجالات التالية :

Quality Coordinator (Medical and Clinical Affairs Executive Administration)

الدمام, المملكة العربية السعودية

الدور الوظيفي: إدارية

المستوى المهني: متوسط الخبرة

BASIC FUNCTION: Responsible to design data collection processes and assist in the collection and reporting for key performance indicators at the center / department level. REQU

Project Manager (Medical and Clinical Affairs Executive Administration)

الدمام, المملكة العربية السعودية

الدور الوظيفي: إدارية

المستوى المهني: متوسط الخبرة

BASIC FUNCTION: Responsible to manage, execute, and track the technical component and deliverables of the project and to ensure that project design, goals, and objectives are accomplis

Senior Biostatistician in Research Administration

الدمام, المملكة العربية السعودية

الدور الوظيفي: غيرذلك

المستوى المهني: متوسط الخبرة

BASIC FUNCTION: Responsible for developing the design, analysis and reporting of medical research projects to create actionable data to support the research programs. REQUIREMENTS: